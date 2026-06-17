ICE refiles to deport DACA recipient Karla Toledo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — ICE has refiled deportation proceedings against Karla Toledo, a DACA recipient whose removal case was dismissed earlier this month, according to her legal team.

Toledo, 31, was detained May 18 when ICE agents arrived at her Flowing Wells home before 8:30 a.m. KGUN 9 obtained doorbell camera footage of the arrest from the family.

Toledo's family says agents forced their way inside without a judicial warrant.

DHS told KGUN 9 that Toledo "assaulted a law enforcement officer" during a targeted enforcement operation and had illegally re-entered the country in October 2024.

Her attorney, Mo Goldman of Goldman Immigration PC, disputed both claims.

Toledo was later released from the Eloy Detention Center.

An immigration judge dismissed her removal case without prejudice, meaning the government could refile.

"It means she's not, at this point, a priority for removal," Goldman told KGUN 9 at the time of the dismissal. He cautioned that the case was not fully resolved.

Toledo's DACA renewal remains pending. Her current status expires in July.