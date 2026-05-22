Woman released from ICE detention, attorney says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to her attorney, Flowing Wells resident Karla Toledo has been released from the ICE detention center in Eloy.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Toledo was detained because she assaulted a law enforcement officer and is also in the country illegally.

Her lawyer says she is a DACA recipient and did not harm anyone.

Toledo's family says ICE agents forced themselves in Karla's home Monday morning.

KGUN 9 obtained doorbell camera video of the incident from the family.

Mo Goldman with Goldman Immigration PC, who is representing Toledo, confirmed with KGUN 9 on Friday afternoon that she had been released.

According to a DHS spokesperson:

"On May 18, 2026, ICE arrested Karla Toledo, an illegal alien from Mexico, during a targeted immigration enforcement operation near Tucson, Arizona. During the operation, Toledo assaulted a law enforcement officer—a felony and crime—that was attempting to apprehend another individual."

Congresswoman Adelita S. Grijalva released the following statement in response to the release of Karla Toledo:

“While I am relieved Karla was released, she should have never been detained in the first place. Karla was brought to this country at just one year old, has active DACA status, and no criminal history. She has the critical job of helping recruit healthcare workers, pays her taxes, and gives back to our community serving on local boards and through volunteer work. She is the complete opposite of the ‘worst of the worst’ that Trump claimed he would prioritize.”

“I can’t even begin to imagine the trauma of being ripped from your home by masked agents. ICE has still failed to answer why agents entered her home without a warrant signed by a judge, or why they attempted to smear her name with unsubstantiated allegations about what occurred. The conduct of the agents during the arrest, along with ICE’s handling of the incident afterward, raise deeply troubling questions about an agency that continues to act as if they are above the law. The agents involved must be investigated and held to account.”

