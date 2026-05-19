Flowing Wells woman detained by ICE, mother says daughter was DACA recipient taken from home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Around 40 people stood outside the ICE field office on Tucson's south side following the detention of Flowing Wells resident Karla Toledo, who her mother says was a DACA recipient allegedly taken from her home Monday morning.

Rep. Adelita Grijalva confirmed Toledo was inside the facility waiting to be transferred to Florence.

Doorbell camera video obtained shows ICE agents appearing outside Toledo's home Monday morning in what appears to be a confrontation between agents and Toledo. The video is only a portion of Monday morning. In it, ICE agents pull up to the home and get out when a man sees them and hurries what appears to be inside.

Toledo's family says agents forced themselves inside the home. We have not yet been able to confirm why Toledo was detained.

Grijalva met with Toledo while she was in custody.

"I asked her if she was OK, and she said she was OK...I think that she's really strong and trying to figure out from here on where she goes," Grijalva said. "This space is only a holding space for 6 to 12 hours, so she will be going somewhere else."

Toledo's mother, Veronica Ortiz, said she wants her daughter released.

"I'm really worried about her. I don't want her to go to Florida. Or sent to Mexico," Ortiz said. "I'm very thankful for all the people that is here to support us."

We reached out to the Department of Homeland Security regarding this incident and will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.