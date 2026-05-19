Local advocacy group demands immediate release of DACA recipient Karla Toledo after ICE detention

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Scholarships A-Z on Monday called for the immediate release of Karla Toledo, a DACA recipient who was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on May 18 in Tucson.

In a press release, the nonprofit, which helps students access higher education by connecting them with scholarship opportunities, said Toledo’s detention reflects a broader national trend of reversing protections afforded to DACA recipients. “Scholarships A-Z stands in full solidarity with Karla,” the group said, calling the detention “an attack on our community and a violation of her status as a DACA recipient.”

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The organization pointed to data from 2025 showing that more than 340 DACA recipients were detained and at least 90 were deported. Scholarships A-Z argued that continuing renewal delays for DACA applications are being used to strip recipients of protections they have “earned and deserve.” The group noted Arizona is home to roughly 20,000 DACA recipients and warned that delays increase the risk of job and income loss and greater vulnerability to deportation.

Scholarships A-Z said the detention underscores the need for stronger protections and faster processing for DACA recipients nationwide. The organization called on local leaders to act and for community members to press ICE for Toledo’s release.