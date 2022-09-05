First of two Clements murder trials set for this week

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Pima County Superior Court jury is scheduled to be selected this Thursday as the first of two First-Degree Murder trials begins for Christopher Clements.

Clements is accused of killing 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez in June of 2014.

Officials estimate the trial will last three weeks.

Clements will also go on trial for the First-Degree Murder of 6-year-old Isabel Celis in February of 2023.

She disappeared from her midtown bedroom in April of 2012.

Court documents show he led police to her remains in 2017 near Trico and Avra Valley Roads.

