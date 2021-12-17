Judge allows some photo, cell phone evidence in Clements murder case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A judge has ruled erotic photos of young girls and cell phone location data can be used in the trial of a man accused of killing two Tucson children.

Christopher Clements is charged with murder in the death of 6 year old Isabel Celis and 13 year old Maribel Gonzalez.

Clements will face separate trials in the cases.

Judge Deborah Bernini’s ruling applies to the Maribel Gonzalez case. That case is expected to go to trial first.

Judge Bernini ruled prosecutors can tell jurors about erotic photos of young girls found on Clements phone and in other devices because those photos could help establish that Clements had a fixation on young Hispanic girls.

The Judge ruled more explicit photos that qualify as child pornography can only be used as evidence in separate child pornography charges Clements also faces.

Judge Bernini also ruled prosecutors can use data that shows Clements cell phone was tracked in the area where the body of Maribel Gonzalez was found.

Clements trial is scheduled for early January but could be postponed.

