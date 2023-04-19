Family of Angela Fox-Heath sues Pima County over apartment eviction killings

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The family of apartment manager Angela Fox-Heath—who was killed when one tenant was evicted last August—is suing Pima County for $50 million.

A claim, filed by Fox-Heath's family the attorney, says Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay, who performed the eviction, should have known about the shooter's history of making threats.

Fox-Heath was killed on Aug. 25, 2022 at the apartment she managed, Lind Commons, near Fort Lowell and Country Club Roads, alongside Garibay and a third victim, Elijah Miranda. It was on that day that Garibay arrived to serve an eviction warrant to tenant Gavin Lee Stansell—when he killed the three individuals.

Fox-Heath's family attorney says he plans to file a complaint because neither Pima County nor any of the other entities responded to the notice of claim deadline.

An autopsy shows Martinez-Garibay had cocaine and alcohol in her system at the time of her death.

Records show she did not complete the required training for constables, nor was she was not allowed to carry a gun. Garibay also had no had body armor.

KGUN 9 reached out to Pima County for a response. A spokesperson told us they could not comment on pending litigation.

