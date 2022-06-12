Contreras Fire burning in Baboquivari Mountains

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A wildfire known as the Contreras Fire is burning in the Baboquivari Mountains on the Tohono O'odham Reservation, about 20 miles east of Sells.

According to the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Papago Agency, the fire is at least 80 acres as of Sunday afternoon, burning in steep and rugged terrain.

Although it is difficult for firefighters to access, airtankers have used retardant to slow the fire's progress.

Smoke is visible from Sells, but the fire is currently burning in a remote area, not threatening people or buildings. It is zero percent contained as of Sunday afternoon.

BIA, Papago Agency says the fire started Saturday, with lightning as the likely cause.

