Clements transferred to Pima County Jail; jury selection in Maribel Gonzalez murder trial begins

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — KGUN 9 has learned Christopher Clements has arrived at the Pima County Jail. He was transferred from Maricopa County for his murder trial.

Clements is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez in 2014.

Clements will also go on trial for the first-degree murder of 6-year-old Isabel Celis in February of 2023.

Here's what we have learned from Pima County Superior Court:

More than 300 potential jurors received the questionnaire.

The court is closed to the public and media Thursday for jury selection.

Opening statements are set for Tuesday, Sept. 14.

There are no cameras allowed in the courtroom throughout the trial.