Testimony reveals Christopher Clements may have been in area where Maribel Gonzalez's body was found

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cell phone tracking put Christopher Clements' phone in the general area of where Maribel Gonzalez was found. That was today’s testimony in Clements' trial on charges of allegedly killing the 13-year-old girl.

Expert testimony offered a rough idea of where Clements' phone went the night Maribel Gonzalez disappeared but could not be precise enough to absolutely place Clements where the girl’s body was found.

Three days after she disappeared Maribel Gonzalez's body was found in a remote spot west of I-10 in Avra Valley.

In court, Sy Ray described how he learned how to track cellphones from many years of police work, then he developed a company that sells cellphone tracking software.

Ray described Clements' phone moving about midtown the evening Maribel Gonzalez disappeared, but he says the phone left Tucson after midnight, headed north, northwest, and possibly up Interstate 10.

He says the movement of Clements phone slowed down a little after 12:30 a.m. while it was connected to a cell tower that served the part of Avra Valley where Maribel was found. But Ray said the tracking technology does not pinpoint positions and becomes less precise in rural areas that have fewer antennas and weaker coverage.

In later testimony, Ray interpreted the data to suggest Clements and his phone were on both I-10 and adjoining side roads until just before 2:30 a.m. when the phone shut down and could no longer be tracked.

When the phone came back on the network, it was 6:43 a.m. and the phone was back in Tucson.