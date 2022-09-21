Imperfect DNA match in Clements child murder trial

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A DNA analyst testified Tuesday about whether tests connected Christopher Clements to a single hair found on the body of Maribel Gonzalez.

Trials are not like on TV where there is usually slam dunk evidence. The question in a real trial is whether the evidence is good enough to convince jurors someone is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

What investigators could recover from Maribel Gonzalez's body and the site where she was found did not produce a perfect DNA match to Christopher Clements.

A DNA analyst from a private laboratory testified early tests soon after Maribel was found did not detect enough DNA other than hers to draw any conclusions. But the lab did test after test over five years and improving technology was finally able to analyze 18 chromosomes from a man, on a hair that was recovered from the 13-year-old girl’s body.

But with five of the usual 23 human chromosomes unreadable, the analyst could only say she can not exclude Clements as the source of the hair. She defined the match as one-in-8600. Male members of Clements family could also match as the source.

The lab also analyzed DNA from adult males mentioned as frequent contacts for Maribel Gonzalez. The analyst said odds against those men being the source of the hair are well into the billions.

Clements' defense attorney worked to remind jurors the DNA evidence is not a perfect match.

Late in the day the lead homicide detective outlined Maribel’s Facebook messages, including one to an adult male friend she was planning to visit before she disappeared. That message, sent at 9:55 p.m., was probably her last message to anyone.