Prosecution rests in Christopher Clements child murder trial, defense to continue case

The Prosecution has rested its case in the child murder trial of Christopher Clements, who is charged in the kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez in early June 2014. He is scheduled for trial in February on the 2012 disappearance the death of 6-year-old Isabel Celis.

Prosecutors continued their effort to show Clements had a fixation on young girls, based on hundreds of photos of girls found on his electronic devices.

Maribel Gonzalez told her mother she would visit a friend on the night of June 3, 2014. Her body was found in a remote part of Avra Valley three days later.

Prosecutors spent a lot of time telling jurors about pictures of young girls on iPads that Clements and his former girlfriend owned. Close to 1,300 were in password-protected folders from an app called My Secret.

Prosecutors said the photos were of young girls, some clothed, some unclothed but they showed jurors only photos of little girls in daily life, playing in water, standing outside their apartments, standing on the sidewalk or walking through stores.

In new testimony, a Tucson Police Detective testified how police analyzed the background of the photos to find where they had been taken.

Prosecutors put mothers on the stand who testified they did not know who took pictures of their children or how they landed in Clements' electronics devices.

A woman, now aged 19, identified a photo of herself when she was 10-years-old. It was taken in front of her apartment but she did not know who took it or how Clements obtained it.

Earlier testimony about the electronic devices included computer experts from the police and the FBI. They testified the devices showed searches for Maribel Gonzalez performed months after she died and also showed search phrases that included: “Body found in desert.”

One expert conceded one iPad belonged to Clements ex-girlfriend and there’s no way to know when she or Clements ran the search on that device.