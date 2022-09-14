Christopher Clements in court for first murder trial, opening statements begin

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It has been eight years since 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez was found dead. On Sept. 13, prosecutors laid out their case for the man they believe killed her as opening statements began.

The day started with an unusual twist. Christopher Clements has the right to not appear before the jury in a jail uniform but clothing his attorney’s provided did not fit, so the case paused while the judge worked out civilian clothing that would not prejudice the jury.

In opening statements, prosecutor Tracy Miller outlined her case against Christopher Clements.

Because Maribel Gonzalez was just 13 years old, in court she is named just by initials or described as a 13-year-old girl.

Prosecutor Miller told jurors about the night the 13-year-old girl disappeared. Clements argued with his girlfriend, left his house, stayed out all night, then returned, immediately took a shower and wanted to sanitize things with bleach.

Sketch by Maggie Keane

Later she described how while talking with investigators about another case, Clements led them very close to where Maribel Gonzalez's body was found.

She concedes DNA from Clements is not a perfect match for traces found on the victim but the match is good enough to say he can not be excluded as the source.

Miller went on to say cell phone traces put Clements' phone near where the teenager’s body was found on the night she disappeared, and she says a secret file folder on Clements' iPad held multiple pictures of girls as young as three posing in lingerie or at the beach.

Defense attorney Joseph DiRoberto questioned the precision of the DNA evidence and said it could match as many as one in 8600 men, not just Clements.

He also questioned the cell phone tracking, saying it could have detected Clements driving down I-10 not at the scene where the body was found.

Sheriff’s Sergeant Mark O’Dell described how Deputies documented the crime scene. He also sat in on the autopsy. That autopsy was not able to determine precisely how Maribel Gonzalez died but it ruled her death a homicide largely because of how her body was found, with no trace of clothing, hidden in a remote area.

Sketch by Maggie Keane

The disappearance and death of 6-year-old Isabel Celis is not being mentioned in this trial. Prosecutors say Clements led investigators to her remains very near where Maribel was found but he has denied having anything to do with her death. That trial is set for February