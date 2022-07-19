Isabel Celis murder trial moved to 2023

TUCSON, Ariz. — On Tuesday, A Superior Court judge moved the murder trial for 6-year-old Isabel Celis to February of 2023.

Convicted burglar Christopher Clements will face charges for first-degree murder, kidnapping and burglarizing the Celis home in 2012.

The trial has been moved a number of times through the years. The latest move comes after Clements' lead attorney asked for time to recover from a medical issue.

The trial for 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez will take place in September of 2022. Clements' lead attorney has a co-counsel who will take lead in that trial. Clements will also face first-degree murder and kidnapping charges in her case.

Gonzalez' mother reported her missing in June 2014. A passerby found her body near Avra Valley and Trico a short time later.

Court documents show Clements lead authorities to Isabel's body in the same location in March of 2017.

Clements is currently jailed in Maricopa County.

Two girls, two murders, one suspect | It was a Tucson mystery that touched hearts around the world. Where did six-year-old Isabel Celis go? The answer that finally came tied the fates -- and the deaths of two girls together.

