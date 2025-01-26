C-17 lands at Tucson Airport; cars, vans, busses at migrant facility days after military flights depart Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A C-17 military aircraft landed at Tucson International Airport on Saturday afternoon, as cars and vans were seen entering and leaving the migrant processing facility near Los Reales.

KGUN 9 reporters were on the scene at the airport and directly outside the migrant facility.

This type of aircraft has been used in the past to transport deportees.

According to photos obtained by KGUN 9 from DVIDS, the C-17 that landed on Saturday afternoon has the same tail number as the plane that previously carried 80 migrants to Guatemala on January 23.

This comes as the White House announced it has deported more than 500 people under ongoing immigration enforcement efforts.

Activity was also reported at a migrant processing facility near Swan and Los Reales Roads in Tucson.

KGUN 9 reporters observed a steady flow of cars entering and exiting the facility throughout the day.

Reporters observed two large buses and a van with heavily tinted windows left the facility.

This follows the recent deportation flight from Tucson International Airport and is part of the current administration’s mass deportation efforts.

According to White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt, Mexico has accepted four deportation flights so far.

This story is still developing, and KGUN 9 will continue to provide updates online and on-air as we learn more.

——

Madison Thomas joined KGUN 9 in July of 2023 as a multimedia journalist. She graduated from Arizona State University in May of 2023 with a degree in journalism and mass communication. She has lived in Arizona her entire life and grew up in Douglas. Madison is thrilled to share the stories from the community she grew up in. Share your story ideas and important issues with Madison by emailing madison.thomas@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.