Trujillo: TUSD obligated to protect students, regardless of immigration status

Gabriel Trujillo, superintendent of Tucson Unified School District, sent a letter to TUSD families on Friday, reassuring them that the district was "fully committed to the care and protection of all children and young people under our care in a safe and supportive environment for all students, regardless of their immigration status."

The letter continued, "It has always been and continues to be the policy and practice of our schools to never investigate or require documentation of the immigration status of any of our students and families."

Trujillo said in the letter, that the district understood that changes in immigration enforcement at the federal level may occur, but those changes "do not affect our students' right to public education and our obligation to to protect our students, regardless of immigration status.

"You have my commitment that our leadership team, site administrators and hard-working teachers and staff will always prioritize the safety of our students and families while on school or district property, using all lawful means necessary to meet that obligation. Part of meeting this commitment is requiring that any law enforcement officials, including federal immigration officials, seeking entry into our schools present the appropriate identification and a valid and legal warrant to do so. Without this required information, we are within district policy and the protection of federal law in denying these officials entry to our campuses."

Trujillo concluded the letter by saying, "I understand that though many of our families and students are fearful, nervous, and unsure about the future, they should never doubt our commitment to them and the confidence of knowing our schools continue to be a safe place for all."