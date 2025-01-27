Sunnyside school district issues statement on immigration enforcement

Sunnyside Unified School District issued the following statement on the increased federal immigration enforcement and how it will affect SUSD:

At Sunnyside Unified School District, we firmly believe that education is a right, not a privilege, one that should be accessible to every child in our community.

We want to assure all of our families and students that our schools are safe and welcoming places for learning and growth. At SUSD, we will always remain committed to protecting the rights of all those we serve.

Under federal law, our students are guaranteed access to public education and SUSD remains committed to this principle and to serving all of our students with dignity and respect.

Together, we can ensure that every child has the opportunity to learn, thrive, and achieve their dreams in a supportive community.