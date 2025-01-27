Migrant processing facility in Southeast Tucson sees steady activity amid deportation operations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A migrant processing facility on Los Reales Road, located on Tucson's southeast side, has been bustling with activity following a recent surge in deportation operations.

On Sunday, the scene included a steady flow of vehicles entering and exiting the facility.

People were also seen dropping off food outside its gates throughout the day, with some handing off to agents at the facility.

This heightened activity comes just one day after a deportation flight departed from Tucson International Airport. According to White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, the Trump administration has conducted more than 500 deportations nationwide.

Early Sunday afternoon, four charter buses with tinted windows pulled into the facility. One of the buses displayed both an Arizona license plate and a temporary Minnesota plate. By 2 p.m., two of the buses had left the facility, heading east on Los Reales Road.

In addition to the buses, two vans arrived at the facility Sunday morning, each carrying a group of people.

One of the vans, bearing a Texas license plate, departed about an hour later with fewer passengers, traveling west toward Tucson International Airport.

Five more vans with whited-out windows and Arizona plates left the facility in the early afternoon, with three heading west and two east.

This is a developing story. KGUN9 will continue to provide updates on air and online as more information becomes available.