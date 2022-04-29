Blane, Susan Barksdale to be sentenced Friday in 2019 Frank Bligh murder case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson couple was slated to be sentenced Friday for their parts in a 2019 murder.
In 2019, Frank Bligh disappeared following a fire at his house. His body was never found, but police found his car. They ruled his death a homicide.
Suspects Blane and Susan Barksdale went on the run and were later arrested in upstate New York. They escaped a prisoner transport van that was bringing them back to Tucson and were arrested in Northern Arizona nearly two weeks later.
Later that year, suspect Brent Mallard pleaded guilty to arson charges in the burning of Bligh’s house. Blane and Susan pawned guns belonging to Bligh.
Blane Barksdale pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in December following Susan Barksdale's November manslaughter plea.
Blane Barksdale's sentencing was set for 11 a.m. in Pima County Superior Court. Susan's was set for 2 p.m.
