Susan Barksdale pleads guilty to manslaughter

Victim disappeared after arson at home
Susan Barksdale has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the disappearance of Frank Bligh.
Posted at 7:34 PM, Nov 16, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There’s a major development in a high profile homicide case.

Bligh disappeared after a fire at his house in 2019. His body was never found but Tucson Police did find his car. They regard his death as a homicide.

Investigators say Susan and her husband Blane pawned guns that belonged to Bligh.

Tucson Police were prepared to arrest them when the couple went on the run. U.S. Marshals found and arrested them in upstate New York but they escaped from a prisoner transport van that was bringing them back to Tucson to face charges.

It took about two weeks for Marshals and Sheriff’s deputies to find and re-arrest them in Northern Arizona.

Susan Barksdale is set for sentencing December 10.

Blane Barksdale is still facing a first degree murder charge.

