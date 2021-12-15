Blane Barksdale pleads guilty to second-degree murder in killing of Tucson man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A murder suspect has pleaded guilty in the death of a Tucson man.

Tuesday, Blane Barksdale pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Frank Bligh.

In November, Susan Barksdale pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the disappearance of Bligh.

In 2019, a third suspect Brent Mallard pleaded guilty to arson charges in the burning of Bligh’s house.

Bligh disappeared after a fire at his house in 2019, although his body was never found, Tucson Police did find his car. They determined his death as a homicide.

Blane and Susan pawned guns belonging to Bligh.

Tucson Police were prepared to arrest the couple, but they went on the run and later arrested in upstate New York; however, the couple escaped the prisoner transport van that was bringing them back to Tucson to face charges.

It took nearly two weeks for authorities to find and re-arrest them in Northern Arizona.

Blane Barksdale will return for a status conference re-sentencing on January 10.

He is to serve between 19 and 22 years in prison.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

