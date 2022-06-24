TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade is sending shockwaves across the nation.

Their decision is as follows:

Mississippi’s Gestational Age Act provides that “[e]xcept in a medical emergency or in the case of a severe fetal abnormality, a person shall not intentionally or knowingly perform . . . or induce an abortion of an unborn human being if the probable gestational age of the unborn human being has been determined to be greater than fifteen (15) weeks.

Many of Arizona's leaders are weighing in.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema took to Twitter to express herself:

A woman’s health care decisions should be between her, her family, and her doctor. Today's decision overturning Roe v. Wade endangers the health and wellbeing of women in Arizona and across America. 1/2 — Kyrsten Sinema (@SenatorSinema) June 24, 2022

Governor Doug Ducey commented on the matter saying:

Roe v Wade was a poorly-reasoned ruling that had no Constitutional basis. The Supreme Court has made the right decision by finally overturning it and giving governing power back to the people and the states. 1/ — Doug Ducey (@DougDucey) June 24, 2022

Planned Parenthood Arizona reacted strongly to the overturning too.

The President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Arizona Brittany Fonteno had some strong words to share:

Today’s egregious decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to annihilate abortion access throughout the country is devastating and will gravely impact pregnant people and their families in Arizona.



Arizona is one of the most hostile states in the country to abortion.



We have pre-Roe abortion bans that are currently enjoined but still on the books, as well as other restrictions and a vague personhood statute that purports to acknowledge that embryos and fetuses have rights from the point of conception.



There is a lack of legal clarity from the state on whether the Supreme Court’s decision has legal impact on Arizonians’ ability to exercise their right to abortion.



Make no mistake – this absence of legal clarity in Arizona is exactly what anti-abortion politicians and judges hoped for.



They have intentionally created legal chaos, leaving patients and providers fearful and confused about their rights and how to actualize them.

Diocese of Tucson Spokesperson For Life Issues Ana Sanguineti, M.D. commented on behalf of local Catholics saying:

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson is gratified with the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and correct the previous injustice of denying pre-born children their legal and human rights.



The Catholic Church has rightly embraced the scientific evidence that human life begins at conception and continues its growth and development throughout pregnancy.



As a physician I agree with this truth. All human life is sacred at any stage of its development and every mother and every child in the womb are deserving of respect and life.



The Church also has a long history of assisting and advocating for the voiceless and those in need. Through the years, the Church in the United States has responded with compassion to expectant mothers in crisis or with unplanned pregnancies. Over 150,000 low-income women deliver their babies at Catholic hospitals each year, and Catholic Charities across our nation serve both women and children long after their births, providing comprehensive services to them.



In our religious tradition, we will continue to both pray for and serve the vulnerable among us as we witness to the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Mayor Regina Romero, who in the past has supported women getting abortions, spoke out against the ruling.

Though not unexpected, this infringement of our rights is hard to accept. The Supreme Court has delivered a wrecking ball, dismantling the rights of SOME people in this country. #IDissent — Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) June 24, 2022

Sen. Mark Kelly took the chance to refer to his granddaughter, seeing how it may affect her generation.

Today’s decision is a giant step backward for our country.



It's just wrong that my granddaughter will have fewer freedoms than my grandmother did.



Women deserve the right to make their own decisions about abortion. Period. — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) June 24, 2022

Representative Raul Gijalva recognized the past 50 years of history this ruling contrasts.

Today, the far-right Supreme Court majority voted to strike down #RoeVsWade and overturn nearly 50 years of precedent that guarantees safe and legal abortions, despite Americans’ broad support for abortion rights. — Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) June 24, 2022

Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-2) criticized the Supreme Court. She believes the justices are no longer objective.

The Supreme Court is no longer a legitimate body; it’s become a partisan branch—putting political party platforms before the American people and legal precedent. This week’s SCOTUS rulings highlight this fact: the courts’ conservatives have dismantled separation of church & state pic.twitter.com/BNFFLFSuoN — Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (@RepKirkpatrick) June 24, 2022

