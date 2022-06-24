Watch Now
Arizona leaders react to Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade

Conflicting opinions from both sides
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Demonstrators protest about abortion outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Supreme Court Abortion
Posted at 11:35 AM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 14:38:43-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade is sending shockwaves across the nation.

Their decision is as follows:

Mississippi’s Gestational Age Act provides that “[e]xcept in a medical emergency or in the case of a severe fetal abnormality, a person shall not intentionally or knowingly perform . . . or induce an abortion of an unborn human being if the probable gestational age of the unborn human being has been determined to be greater than fifteen (15) weeks.

Many of Arizona's leaders are weighing in.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema took to Twitter to express herself:

Governor Doug Ducey commented on the matter saying:

Planned Parenthood Arizona reacted strongly to the overturning too.

The President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Arizona Brittany Fonteno had some strong words to share:

Today’s egregious decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to annihilate abortion access throughout the country is devastating and will gravely impact pregnant people and their families in Arizona.

Arizona is one of the most hostile states in the country to abortion.

We have pre-Roe abortion bans that are currently enjoined but still on the books, as well as other restrictions and a vague personhood statute that purports to acknowledge that embryos and fetuses have rights from the point of conception.

There is a lack of legal clarity from the state on whether the Supreme Court’s decision has legal impact on Arizonians’ ability to exercise their right to abortion.

Make no mistake – this absence of legal clarity in Arizona is exactly what anti-abortion politicians and judges hoped for.

They have intentionally created legal chaos, leaving patients and providers fearful and confused about their rights and how to actualize them.

Diocese of Tucson Spokesperson For Life Issues Ana Sanguineti, M.D. commented on behalf of local Catholics saying:

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson is gratified with the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and correct the previous injustice of denying pre-born children their legal and human rights.

The Catholic Church has rightly embraced the scientific evidence that human life begins at conception and continues its growth and development throughout pregnancy.

As a physician I agree with this truth. All human life is sacred at any stage of its development and every mother and every child in the womb are deserving of respect and life.

The Church also has a long history of assisting and advocating for the voiceless and those in need. Through the years, the Church in the United States has responded with compassion to expectant mothers in crisis or with unplanned pregnancies. Over 150,000 low-income women deliver their babies at Catholic hospitals each year, and Catholic Charities across our nation serve both women and children long after their births, providing comprehensive services to them.

In our religious tradition, we will continue to both pray for and serve the vulnerable among us as we witness to the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Mayor Regina Romero, who in the past has supported women getting abortions, spoke out against the ruling.

Sen. Mark Kelly took the chance to refer to his granddaughter, seeing how it may affect her generation.

Representative Raul Gijalva recognized the past 50 years of history this ruling contrasts.

Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-2) criticized the Supreme Court. She believes the justices are no longer objective.

