Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says new state abortion law will go into effect in about 90 days

A rally is set to take place in Phoenix Friday night after the decision to overturn Roe v Wade.
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich
Posted at 9:17 AM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 12:17:36-04

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says a new Arizona law protecting life will go into effect in about 90 days.

"Attorneys General have a solemn responsibility to defend the most vulnerable among us, and that’s exactly what we did today," said Attorney General Brnovich Friday morning. "I look forward to seeing the issue returned to elected representatives where it belongs. As Americans, we believe in the dignity and value of every person."

RELATED TRENDING TEAM COVERAGE

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade and the fundamental right to abortion that has been the law for almost 50 years. The court ruled 6-3, in an opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito.

The court upheld a Mississippi law that bans all abortion past 15 weeks, with very few medical exceptions. The law passed by the Arizona Legislature is identical to the one upheld in the Supreme Court’s case.

Last month, Governor Doug Ducey claimed that all abortions would not become illegal in Arizona if the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v Wade decision, which allowed women the right to have an abortion.

In March, the governor signed into law a bill outlawing abortions after 15 weeks.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 News at 4:00 PM

About Us

New 4 PM Newscast with Denelle Confair ⏰