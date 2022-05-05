Abortion laws in AZ if Roe v Wade gets overturned

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With the recent leak that Roe v Wade is going to be overturned, abortion laws will be left up to states.

In March, Arizona Governor Ducey signed SB1164 which bans abortions after 15 weeks with the only exception being a medical emergency.

Women who get an abortion after 15 weeks will not be prosecuted, but those who perform an abortion could be charged with a class 6 felony. If convicted, they could have their license suspended or revoked, according to Governor Ducey.

However, if Roe v Wade gets overturned, Arizona has a pre-Roe law on the books that bans all abortions with an exception for the life and health of the mother. This law has no exceptions for incest or rape.

Those looking for an abortion, would have to travel out of state. California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Colorado all have protections for abortions between 15 and 24 weeks.

——-

Greg Bradbury is a reporter for KGUN 9. Greg is a recent graduate of Syracuse University where he studied Broadcast Journalism and Spanish. During his time at SU, he spent the majority of his time at the school's TV station, CitrusTV. Over the course of 3 years there, he worked as a reporter, anchor, and news director. Greg joined KGUN 9 in February 2021 as a Multimedia Journalist after working at the ABC National Desk as a Digital News Associate. Share your story ideas and important issues with Greg by emailing greg.bradbury@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

