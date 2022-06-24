TUCSON, Ariz.(KGUN) — Women have had abortion rights in the united states for nearly 50 years. For some women who were alive before Roe v. Wade they saw the transformation of a society around bodily autonomy. For younger women, abortion rights has been a constant.

For several weeks, 9 on your side's Denelle Confair searched for 6 women from all stages in life. She sat down with them and got their feelings on abortion and how Roe v. Wade impacted them.

Their interviews show the wide range of thoughts and emotions when it comes to abortion and women's rights.

Back in 1973 the U.S. Supreme Court made a landmark decision on Roe v. Wade, ruling the constitution of the United States protects a pregnant woman's liberty to choose an abortion.

68-year-old Bonnie Heidler is for abortion rights. Heidler was only 19-years-old when Roe v. Wade was decided.

"Women were protesting, burning bras and moving towards Roe v. Wade," Heidler said.

On the other side of the abortion debate is 68-year-old Melody Myrand. Myrand says her religious upbringing helped form her stance.

"I think people were more outspoken. Then once it became legal, I began to see more stories about it," Myrand said. "People talking about it. People were still unhappy that it had passed and think it wouldn't last but it did."

Before abortions were legalized, some women who had un-wanted pregnancies turned to back-alley abortions. A choice costing some their lives.

"When my mom was 11-months-old, my grandmother got pregnant again," Heidler said. "She already had two little kids, plus my mom and she decided to have an abortion for whatever reasons. And my grandfather could afford it, but it was a back alley abortion. And she died, leaving my mom who was just 11-months-old."

After Roe v. Wade was decided, the stigma around abortion began to change in some circles.

"When I went for a pregnancy test, they offered to give me an "adjustment" they didn't even use the word abortion," Myrand said. "And it was so horrible."

For younger women like 27-year-old Miranda Lopez, abortion has been a woman's right since she was born.

"Just wasn't a topic of discussion and until 2016 it seemed to be something that was guaranteed and I wouldn't have to think about it," Lopez said.

So what prompts someone's opinion on abortion?

While some religions support a woman's right to choose abortion, some faiths are anti-abortion. Religion aside, some women just say it's all about women's rights.

24-year-old Siena Schoelen says she was raised in a faith that is against abortion.

"For me, it's definitely been my upbringing, right my faith," Schoelen said. "Like those are just like really the things that if whatever, you know, pinpointed it, really, you know, made me strong in this opinion."

Abortion rights, a black and white issue for some of the women we spoke to.

29-year-old Amanda Burno, who comes from a religious family, says she was once against abortions.

"I did grow up in a pretty conservative right leaning home. My whole...hometown really was like that," Burno said. "And so actually, I

remember in high school, I did a presentation in my political science class about the right to life pack. And I think about that now and it's wild. It's so far removed from from where I currently stand on that issue."

For 30-year-old Jessica Linaman, who is pregnant, she believes an un-born child should have the same rights as anyone.

"I just always believed that. And as I grew up, it just became more apparent and more clear to me," Linaman said. "That, what they taught me was right and correct, even scientifically at fertilization, you know that that person has its own DNA."

In talking with all 6 women on abortion, we heard many different testimonies on their experiences growing up.

One thing they all seemed to have in common is they all wanted to help protect women in our society.