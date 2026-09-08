PCSD's Operation Desert Silence in action Labor Day weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Operation Desert Silence was in full effect this Labor Day weekend as Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) deputies patrolled Arizona State Trust Land (ASLD) near the Eagle Point Estates neighborhood, where recreational use is prohibited.

Neighbors say they often hear gunfire and off-road vehicles in the area, especially on holiday weekends. That’s why Sgt. Gabriel Maynes, supervisor of the PCSD's Special Enforcement Team, said his crew was on high alert and actively patrolling during those busy days.

"Saturday and Sunday, because of the rain, we had interactions with some people, made some arrests and then also had some vehicles that fled. Today, we started at 10:00 (am) and we already have approximately six stops and one arrest so far," Sgt. Maynes said.

Sgt. Maynes says they have completed over 80 mission-oriented policing projects since April of this year.

"What that means is we’ve had approximately 86 deployments out here. Whether its deputies just coming out here just making a periodic check or that includes our special enforcement team along with our direct patrol coming out here," Sgt. Maynes said.

From the end of April, when Operation Desert Silence was initiated, to August 2026, PCSD says it made contact with about 500 people, issued 140 citations and made 25 arrests.

This is an increase from the last set of numbers released. From May 2 through July 12, PCSD says it made contact with 337 people, issued 119 citations, 81 written warnings and made nine arrests.

"What we do frequently see with people that we're stopping is most of them are armed, right. Arizona is an open carry state so we will treat everybody as if they have a weapon, and then if we respond out there with the people that are actually shooting, we make the weapon safe and then handle business from there."

Barricades with cable wire have reduced illegal entry near Valencia and Vahalla, but Maynes said people are still trespassing through other access points.

"There's access points off of Ajo where they've cut the fence and they enter through there. The main area where they do come in through is off of Drexel Road, Drexel and Wade," Sgt. Maynes said.

Maynes understands there's still a lot of work to be done but is happy with how things are moving along so far.

"Our team is doing an excellent job. There's 16 of us, with two sergeants and so we're out here every single weekend," Sgt. Maynes said. "Again the times do vary so we do the best we can. But again even with the deputies still out here, we still are getting people who still come in here and still just disobey the signs."

He said the special enforcement team is usually out until 10 p.m. on weekends and then the San Xavier District patrol will be in charge from 10 p.m. until about 6 a.m.

"We can adjust our times however based on the Arizona State Trust Land, what they're asking for, what our hours are, it makes it a little bit difficult. But it's always best to just call, give a good description of what you're hearing, where it's coming from and if you can record it, if you can do anything, then the deputy can probably get out there," Sgt. Maynes said.

He added that he cannot speak for the response times because he doesn't work patrol.

Eagle Point Estates resident Pete Smith said he hopes PCSD stays committed to the operation.

"Because we're the ones that's living here and we don't want bullets flying around again going back to the original problem because like I said before, you know, talking to you, I would hate to have a fatality happen," Smith said.

Sgt. Maynes says he understands the neighbors worries and they're valid, but wants them to know, he and other leaders are making their safety a priority.

"With the sheriff, with Supervisor Cano, I know they're doing a great job so this will be kept in the forefront for us," Sgt. Maynes said.

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