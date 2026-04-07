Pima County addresses desert gunfire hitting Westside homes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County officials and law enforcement are working on a plan to address ongoing gunfire from nearby desert land that is hitting homes in the Eagle Point Estates neighborhood on the Westside near Valencia and Vahalla.

About two weeks ago, neighbors spoke with KGUN 9 about bullets flying through the area and hitting their homes. They have been pleading for help from Pima County and now they are finally getting some answers.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dodging bullets: Westside neighbors call for action after gunfire hits homes

Andrés Cano, Pima County Supervisor for District 5, calls the situation unacceptable.

"I’m always going to be on the side of nobody should be sitting in their home or come back to their home with a bullet hole. That ultimately is something we’ve got to take seriously and I’m gonna take it seriously and I will not rest until these neighbors have assurances that we listen to their concerns and that there is a plan forward with our law enforcement and also with our state agencies to do this," Cano said.

Cano said there have already been conversations with the Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) about increased patrols in the area.

"And also a community meeting with some of these neighbors that have sent a petition over our way. The meeting is in the works. I'm told it'll be happening in the next two weeks," Cano said.

I went back to the neighbors with his response.

"I appreciate his input and hope that he can really help us out out here. So we're pleading to him to really step in with us and see what's going on," Carlos Sam said. "Our children are in danger. In fact, family members are in danger. It's no fun, you know, having to live the way that we're living right now, so it's very unsafe."

Pete Smith added, "Hopefully with everything you're doing and everything picking up traction, hopefully we can get some resolutions happening over the next few days. Cause weeks is just more opportunity for the gunfire to continue to happen. So the sooner the better obviously."

Neighbors say the gunfire is coming from the desert behind their homes on weekend nights, with the most recent gunfire happening on Easter Sunday.

"As soon as you hear the riding, you know the shooting is going to start. And that’s what happened, a lot of gunfire last night. A lot of the neighbors call," Sam said.

Supervisor Cano advises the neighbors to continue to call 911 anytime gunfire is going off.

"They are helping us keep a paper trail of documentation and ultimately what we've got to do now is figure out how our county works with our state partners, especially on the land that the state owns to be able to ensure that we have greater enforcement," Cano said.

Kim Tatsumi and other neighbors are worried about celebrating upcoming holidays.

"It’s just been gunfire after dark like crazy. I can’t imagine Cinco de Mayo, what that’s gonna be like. Are we all gonna have to shelter in our homes and not go out that night because we're afraid of gunfire?" Tatsumi said. "I mean it's quite frankly ridiculous."

Sam's 8-year-old daughter Samantha is one of many children affected. She said she hears the gunshots often and feels bad about it because they do not get to play outside. She said she wants people to stop shooting because nobody likes it.

Smith pointed out where another bullet landed in a different neighbor's garage. He is concerned someone will get hurt.

"There's a process. I get it. I totally get it but again when you’re dealing with people’s lives, it’s a hard pill to swallow," Smith said. "Because we're not talking just people riding ATV's. I'm pretty sure if it was just the noise, you wouldn't even be here. But you start talking bullets, which hitting people's garages and could potentially going into people's windows and harm somebody, the sense of urgency needs to be heightened."

KGUN 9 reached out to PCSD regarding a bullet that went through one family's home.

"Our department reviewed this case, including the report and body-worn camera footage. The review indicates the responding deputy conducted a thorough investigation and clarified there are investigative challenges in determining who fired the round, not that no action could be taken. Our Criminal Investigations Division continues to review the incident," PCSD said in a statement.

PCSD says the area where the reported gunfire is coming from is State Trust Land and that they will continue to coordinate with the Arizona State Land Department on issues including illegal shooting, off-road vehicle activity, noise, and encampments.

The statement goes on to say, "Deputies have conducted targeted deployments in recent months and will continue proactive patrols in priority areas. The Arizona State Land Department has jurisdiction and has posted “No Trespassing” signage. Decisions regarding access or closure rest with that agency."

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