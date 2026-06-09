PCSD Operation Desert Silence in full effect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) has launched an operation to stop illegal gunfire and unauthorized off-road vehicle use near a westside Tucson neighborhood.

The operation, called Operation Desert Silence, targets activity on Arizona State Land Department (ASLD) property behind Eagle Point Estates, near Valencia and Valhalla. The state land department recently banned recreational use of the desert in that area, and PCSD is now enforcing the ban.

RELATED: Pima County, State Land Department bans land use near Westside Neighborhood after stray bullets hit homes

From May 2 to May 31, PCSD conducted 12 deployments resulting in 177 contacts, 63 written warnings, 52 traffic stops, six arrests and three towed vehicles.

According to PCSD, 47 of those contacts were made on Memorial Day.

Sgt. Gabriel Maynes, PCSD Special Enforcement Team supervisor, said the arrests stem from trespassing and unlawful flight.

"The arrests themselves though, those have come from either trespassing. Somebody has already been on the land and they've been warned, so now they're trespassed," Sgt. Maynes said. "Some of those arrests have also been for unlawful flight. So a UTV doesn't stop and then deputies are able to apprehend them and charge them with felonies for fleeing from law enforcement."

Sgt. Maynes says the next step is to continue deployments, not only on those big holidays but also sporadically.

"It could be middle of the week, we'll be there weekends as well, so we'll keep our weekend deployments. What we're also doing is working in conjunction with the Arizona State Trust Land. We're working on securing off-duty funding," Sgt. Maynes said.

"But then also we're working on more signage with Pima County and Arizona State Trust Land. So creating that partnership, I think is gonna be vital and it looks like it's working so far. I think we're doing a pretty good job."

READ MORE: Dodging bullets: Westside neighbors call for action after gunfire hits homes

Neighbors in the Eagle Point Estates area brought concerns about the illegal gunfire to KGUN 9's attention in March 2026. They say since the meeting with state and local agencies on April 30, they've seen a much bigger law enforcement presence. They are also happy they can enjoy their backyards without worrying about stray bullets coming through.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: No gunshots no problems: Westside neighbors happy with PCSD patrols

Pima County addresses desert gunfire hitting Westside homes

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.