Pima County, State Land Department bans land use near Westside Neighborhood after stray bullets hit homes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Residents of Eagle Point Estates on Tucson's westside are working with Pima County leaders and law enforcement to stop stray bullets from entering their homes.

Pima County's first step is banning recreational use of land north of the neighborhood, prohibiting both off-road riding and shooting in the area.

This map shows areas that, as of April 30th, are now banned from recreational use around the Eagle Point Estates. The area outlined in yellow is the neighborhood, while the areas highlighted in blue are now banned by the Arizona State Land Department.

Andres Cano, Pima County District 5 Supervisor, said this a major step in keeping the neighborhood safe.

"With these bans, some of these folks using this land in a careless way, creating enormous safety concerns for people in the Eagle Point area, can no longer use this facility."

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is assigning a special enforcement team to ensure the ban is enforced, ensuring that their presence is felt in the area to discourage any illegal riding and shooting.

Neighbors, including Steve Bellerson and Samantha, described being woken up in the middle of the night by the sounds of gunshots. In previous reports, bullet holes were visible inside their living room.

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"It needs to stop because people live here, and there's bullets flying around, and that just can't happen," Steve Bellerson said. "We need a permanent solution for these guys to stop."

Military veterans in the community described the neighborhood as sounding like a war zone, saying the gunfire triggered their PTSD. Parents said they are scared to bring their children outside, worried about their kids being hit by a bullet while playing in the streets.

Sheriff Chris Nanos is increasing enforcement to address residents' safety concerns.

"It is really working with our community, getting those who are recreating out here to understand that they have an obligation to the safety of this neighborhood and this community," Nanos said. "One of those things is, don't shoot your guns off in a neighborhood."

Nanos also provided residents with an emergency number to call anytime they hear gunshots or are riding in the area.

Eagle Point residents Carlos Sam and his daughter are optimistic that this will bring long lasting safety to the neighborhood.

"So I'm very happy with the fact that we got this reaction this fast and that the community came together," Sam said. "I find some comfort in this, and it only goes to show that, coming together, we can make a difference."

Nanos has promised increased patrols and operations on holidays, when illegal riding and shooting are at their highest. Eagle Point Estate residents, law enforcement, and Pima County officials plan to meet regularly to ensure this plan stays on track.