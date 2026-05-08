No gunshots no problems: westside neighbors happy with PCSD patrols

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Families in the Eagle Point Estates neighborhood on Tucson's Westside say they can breathe easier after Pima County officials and the Arizona State Land Department (ASLD) stepped in with an action plan to stop illegal gunfire that had been putting residents in danger.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Dodging bullets: Westside neighbors call for action after gunfire hits homes

About two months ago, I went out to meet neighbors firsthand to see what they were experiencing. They were angry about bullets hitting their homes. After listening to their concerns, I went to Andrés Cano, Pima County Supervisor for District 5, to get them answers about why nothing had been done.

READ MORE | Pima County addresses desert gunfire hitting Westside homes

A community meeting was set up with the residents, Supervisor Cano, Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), and ASLD on April 30 to hear how people living in the area are affected and find solutions.

ASLD banned recreational use of the land north of the neighborhood. PCSD assigned a special enforcement team to ensure the ban is enforced and to discourage illegal riding and shooting.

RELATED | Pima County, State Land Department bans land use near Westside Neighborhood after stray bullets hit homes

Neighbors say they feel some relief and can finally use their backyards again.

"Actually right after the meeting we went outside and we sat in the backyard, me and my daughter and my wife, and we really enjoyed it and it felt like we could breathe again out there. It was very peaceful and my daughter is not afraid to go outside now," Carlos Sam said.

Neighbors say so far, the county is keeping its word. Jeremy Raymond said he used to feel bullets whizzing by his head when he would be outside BBQing on the weekend. And now, he is seeing patrols in his neighborhood.

"I was actually kind of surprised seeing a [deputy] vehicle coming out and they were behind these two gentlemen that came out and then the other cop, deputy vehicles, were waiting for them out here," Raymond said.

Sam was afraid of Cinco de Mayo weekend sounding like a war zone, but it was quite the opposite.

"It was pleasant. It was peaceful. We did hear some riders but no shooting and that was really good," Sam said.

Pete Smith said he has seen a lot more law enforcement presence in the area and even captured a photo of ATVs being towed away. He said progress is definitely being made.

"I can tell you personally just from the past three Sundays, it's been like what you hear now, nothing. It's been so peaceful," Smith said. "Even last weekend when I had my grandkids over, we actually were able to play in the backyard all the way until like 7, 8 o'clock in the evening and we haven't done that in months."

Though it's going well so far, Kim Tatsumi still has some concerns.

"I think the biggest concern we all have going forward is that we may see some temporary enforcement for a month or two and then it'll stop and we will be left high and dry."

Neighbors say they are thankful their voices were heard and that their safety is being prioritized.

"I just can't thank you enough because without you and getting with our community, none of this would even be happening right now," Smith said.

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