Listen Now: Local DJ creates anti-bullying song in support of Desert View High School student

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local DJ is using music to take a stand against bullying.

Gilbert Ybarra created a song called "Stand Up Strong" in support of 14-year-old Ruben Perez, a Desert View High School student who was brutally beaten Thursday and is now recovering at home.

LISTEN NOW:

Ybarra says his own experiences being bullied in middle school inspired him to act. He used artificial intelligence to help put the song together.

"Seeing that pulled up so many memories, and I'm going to jot this down on paper and what I can come up with, and I started writing up lyrics, and before you know it I already had a full song," Ybarra said.

Ybarra hopes the song spreads awareness about anti-bullying.