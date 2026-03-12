Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismSouthside News

Actions

Listen Now: Local DJ creates anti-bullying song in support of Desert View High School student

Gilbert Ybarra wrote and recorded "Stand Up Strong" after 14-year-old Ruben Perez was beaten Thursday and is now recovering at home.
gilbert Ybarra
Gilbert Ybarra
gilbert Ybarra
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local DJ is using music to take a stand against bullying.

Gilbert Ybarra created a song called "Stand Up Strong" in support of 14-year-old Ruben Perez, a Desert View High School student who was brutally beaten Thursday and is now recovering at home.

LISTEN NOW:

Related: Tucson community rallies around 14-year-old beaten by classmates near Desert View High School

Ybarra says his own experiences being bullied in middle school inspired him to act. He used artificial intelligence to help put the song together.

"Seeing that pulled up so many memories, and I'm going to jot this down on paper and what I can come up with, and I started writing up lyrics, and before you know it I already had a full song," Ybarra said.

Ybarra hopes the song spreads awareness about anti-bullying.

——
Marc Monroy joined KGUN 9 as a multimedia journalist after moving from KGUN 9’s sister station, KXXV, in Waco, Texas. He graduated from California State University, Northridge, in 2024 with a degree in journalism. A native of Southern California and a bilingual reporter, Marc is excited to serve Southern Arizona and looks forward to connecting with neighbors in the community. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marc by emailing marc.monroy@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW

Find the stories in your neighborhood

SOUTHSIDE RESOURCES

City of Tucson Ward 5 Sunnyside Unified School District Tucson Unified School District Pima County Public Library City of Tucson Parks & Rec

CITY OF SOUTH TUCSON RESOURCES

City of South Tucson Emergency Services Sam Lena-South Tucson Library South Tucson At-A-Glance