Marc Monroy is a multimedia journalist for KGUN 9, arriving from Scripps’ sister station, KXXV, in Waco, Texas.

Born and raised in Southern California, Marc spent his childhood moving throughout the region, including Van Nuys, Pacoima, Mission Hills, Palmdale, and eventually Santa Clarita.

As a native and proud Californian, Marc is no stranger to the Hispanic culture and cuisine that Tucson has to offer.

He graduated from Canyon High School in 2020, where he served as the sports anchor for the school’s award-winning broadcast program. During his senior year, Marc experienced the challenges of COVID-19 shutdowns while also covering major national stories beyond sports, which helped launch his transition into general news reporting. He went on to attend College of the Canyons for two years, earning his Associate’s degree in Journalism.

Marc graduated from California State University, Northridge, in 2024 with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, while also working, on occasion, as a freelance production assistant for KABC-TV in Los Angeles. A bilingual speaker, he was also selected to participate in the Telemundo Academy during his senior year of college.

He began his professional reporting career in Waco, Texas, where he covered several impactful local stories, including a fatal high school stabbing, animal shelter controversies, and severe Central Texas weather.

Marc is excited to serve Southern Arizona and looks forward to meeting and connecting with neighbors in the community.