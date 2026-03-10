Teen attacked by group after school; mom calls for safety changes at Tucson high school

FOR A LOOK AT THE SPANISH VERSION OF THIS STORY KEEP SCROLLING

A Tucson mother is speaking out after her son was attacked by a group of young men after school, and she is calling on his school to take action on student safety.

Isabel Perez said her son, Ruben, was attacked Thursday after school. A video on social media— since taken down — showed a group of young men attacking Ruben, continuing to punch and kick him even after he fell to the ground.

"I was walking, and before I could think, I got hit in the back and everything went black," Ruben said.

Marc Monroy, KGUN 9

Ruben said he was unable to get up during the attack.

"I couldn't get up, and I was in shock," Ruben said.

I sat down with Isabel and her son Ruben, who is still recovering.

"I feel sad since he's a quiet kid that doesn't get involved in problems, so I don't understand why they attacked him," Isabel said.

Isabel said she hopes speaking out sends a message to the school about safety.

"They could have killed him, especially with how they were kicking and throwing him, so I'm asking the school to please be aware with who is boarding the bus," Isabel said.

The family said they are fearful for what could happen to Ruben when he goes back to school.

Marc Monroy, KGUN 9

Desert View High School Principal Angelica Duddleston said there are several resources aimed at helping Ruben through his trauma.

"Within our school district we have councilors and we have a full-time social worker so we can offer those supports," Duddleston said.

A biker ride was held Sunday in support of Ruben. The Perez family said they hope the show of support sends a message to his attackers and their families.

"I want to send a message to the parents of the suspects: we need to educate our kids to have good manners," Isabel said.

Marc Monroy, KGUN 9

Tucson Police is working to identify those involved in the attack. Anyone with information is urged to call 88-CRIME. Callers may remain anonymous.

"I want justice for my kid, because it's not fair this happened to him," Isabel said.

Isabel said Ruben has a neurology exam coming up to determine the long-term effects of the attack.

SPANISH TRANSLATION

Una madre de Tucson está alzando la voz después de que su hijo fuera atacado por un grupo de jóvenes al salir de la escuela, y está pidiendo a la escuela que tome medidas sobre la seguridad de los estudiantes.

Isabel Pérez dijo que su hijo, Rubén, fue atacado el jueves después de clases. Un video —que desde entonces ha sido retirado— mostraba a un grupo de jóvenes atacando a Rubén, continuando con golpes y patadas incluso después de que cayó al suelo.

“Estaba caminando y antes de que pudiera pensar, me golpearon por detrás y todo se puso negro”, dijo Rubén.

Rubén dijo que no pudo levantarse durante el ataque.

“No podía levantarme y estaba en shock”, dijo Rubén.

Marc Monroy, de KGUN 9, se sentó a conversar con Isabel y con su hijo Rubén, quien aún se está recuperando.

“Me siento mal porque él es un chico tranquilo que no se mete en problemas, así que no entiendo por qué lo atacaron”, dijo Isabel.

Isabel dijo que espera que al hablar públicamente envíe un mensaje a la escuela sobre la seguridad.

“Podrían haberlo matado, especialmente por la forma en que lo pateaban y lo golpeaban, así que le pido a la escuela que por favor esté atenta a quiénes están subiendo al autobús”, dijo Isabel.

La familia dijo que teme por lo que podría sucederle a Rubén cuando regrese a la escuela.

La directora de Desert View High School, Angélica Duddleston, dijo que existen varios recursos destinados a ayudar a Rubén a superar su trauma.

“Dentro de nuestro distrito escolar tenemos consejeros y contamos con un trabajador social de tiempo completo, por lo que podemos ofrecer ese tipo de apoyo”, dijo Duddleston.

El domingo se realizó un paseo de motociclistas en apoyo a Rubén. La familia Pérez dijo que espera que esta muestra de apoyo envíe un mensaje a sus agresores y a sus familias.

“Quiero enviar un mensaje a los padres de los sospechosos: necesitamos educar a nuestros hijos para que tengan buenos modales”, dijo Isabel.

La Policía de Tucson está trabajando para identificar a los involucrados en el ataque. Cualquier persona con información debe llamar al 88-CRIME. Quienes llamen pueden permanecer en el anonimato.

“Quiero justicia para mi hijo porque no es justo que esto le haya pasado”, dijo Isabel.

Isabel dijo que Rubén tiene próximamente un examen neurológico para determinar los efectos a largo plazo del ataque.

