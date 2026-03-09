Tucson community rallies around 14-year-old beaten by classmates near Desert View High School

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson motor bike and car community gathered Sunday on South Lundy Drive to show support for 14-year-old Ruben Perez, who was brutally beaten by fellow classmates from Desert View High School away from campus Thursday.

Hundreds of cars and motor bikes lined the streets as members of the Alma Biking Club and several local car clubs rode in his honor.

Isabel Perez, Ruben's mother, was among those present.

"It's a beautiful support system that we have in our community," Lupita Martinez said, a fellow Tusconan.

"We pray that we never have to do this again," Martinez said.

In a statement to parents, Desert View Principal Angelica Duddleston said in part: "The school administration is aware of the situation and is taking it very seriously."

"At this time, we are actively working in coordination with the Tucson Police Department to investigate what occurred. As with any matter involving student safety and conduct, we will follow all appropriate district policies and procedures as we review the circumstances." - Principal Angelica Duddleston, Desert View High School

The Tucson Police Department said the investigation into the attack is ongoing.

The suspects are unknown but a video, now taken down on social media, showed several students involved in the attack.

Community members brought hundreds of dollars in donations for hospital bills, which were handed directly to Ruben, along with a motor engine as a gift.

Yesenia Tracy, a community member who participated in the ride, said the event was about more than just showing up.

"We ride against bullies. Bullying is not ok, move on from it," Tracy said.

"People have a certain view about us but we are here to do something. The lowrider, bikers this was a community effort," Tracy said.

Martinez said the focus should remain on supporting Ruben rather than on those responsible.

"What can we do? And not focus so much on with those idiots and what they did and their actions but focus on what can we do to be there for this young man," Martinez said.

The Perez family said they are grateful for the outpouring of support. Ruben is recovering well and has a neuro exam next Monday. The Alma Biking Club plans to hold another ride next Sunday, the 15th.

