Plans move forward for South Tucson soccer academy complex despite recent fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Plans for a brand-new youth soccer academy complex are moving forward at the former Tucson Greyhound Park following a recent fire that erupted in one of the vacant buildings.

Last week's fire follows a fire that tore through much of the park last May.

Now, many ask whether this recent activity will change the timeline of this project.

BVB International Academy-Arizona, an affiliate of the German soccer club, Borussia Dortmund, is building the first-ever, state-of-the-art soccer academy complex at the former racing park.

I met with Armando Ramirez, Executive Director for BVB International Academy-Arizona, to ask if the fire pushed back plans for this complex. He says the building that caught on fire, which was going to have lockers and restrooms, might have to be demolished.

“We have to see what was the cause of the fire to make a final assessment on that,” Ramirez said.

Despite the fire, he says construction should start in late September or early October.

“We've been working on this project for two years now," said Ramirez. "We're close to the finish line.”

South Tucson's Acting Mayor, Pablo Robles, tells me the complex is expected to boost the local economy and bring social benefits for people of all ages.

“We're all looking really forward to the development, to all the opportunities, all of the new additions that it's going to bring to the city. It's going to help us take that next step forward," Robles said.

Ramirez says no matter what, the project moves forward for the community.

“We’re not just building soccer athletes, we’re building human beings," Ramirez said.

South Tucson police say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Ramirez tells me that if everything goes as planned, construction is set to be completed in early 2026.