Tucson Greyhound Park property in South Tucson catches fire again

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Crews from Tucson Fire and South Tucson Fire responded to a building on fire at Tucson Greyhound Park Wednesday evening.

Tucson Fire says the building was believed to be vacant, leading the crews to take a "defensive approach" to battling the flames.

The roof of the building collapsed, burying the fire beneath ruble. Crews stayed above the structure, spraying nearly 55,000 gallons of water into the building from ladders.

Though now vacant for several decades, the property hosted greyhound dog races until it closed in 2016.

The city of South Tucson issued a demolition permit for the building in June of this year to RCD Demolition with plans of turning the space into a youth soccer facility.

KGUN 9 has reached out to both South Tucson Fire Department and Tucson Fire Department.

We will update this article when more information is available.