Former greyhound racing park in South Tucson to become soccer academy complex

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nearly a year after a devastating fire reduced much of the historic Tucson Greyhound Park to rubble, the long-vacant site is getting a second life — this time as a hub for youth sports and community growth.

BVB International Academy Arizona, an affiliate of the German soccer club Borussia Dortmund, has unveiled plans to transform the former dog racing facility into a state-of-the-art soccer academy complex.

The multi-year project will include three soccer fields — two of which will meet FIFA regulation standards — as well as a restaurant with floor-to-ceiling glass windows so parents can watch their children play.

“This isn’t just about building a training facility,” said Armando Ramirez, Executive Director of BVB International Academy Arizona. “Our main objective is to attract kids from the surrounding areas and other parts of Tucson to practice soccer. If we can help keep them out of trouble and give them a place to grow, we’re doing our part.”

South Tucson Mayor Roxanna Valenzuela says the development couldn’t come at a better time. “We have very few amenities here,” she said. “The two small parks we do have are locked up.”

Valenzuela hopes that the new complex will bring an economic boost to the city.

“There’s a lot of emotion behind the Greyhound Park,” Valenzuela said. “Many of my cousins got their first jobs there. I’m hopeful this project brings jobs and opportunities to the community.”

According to Ramirez, the soccer complex is expected to provide economic and social benefits. He says all construction and future operations will utilize local contractors, with plans for job creation in both hospitality and coaching roles as the facility expands.

“This project will attract other investors too,” Ramirez added. “It’s not just about improving South Tucson — it’s about elevating the whole city.”

Beyond local impact, the academy has ambitions to become a regional destination. Ramirez envisions hosting tournaments and events that will draw families and athletes from across Arizona, neighboring states, and even Mexico.

“By bringing in teams from Phoenix, Mexico, California, and surrounding areas, we’ll inject tourism dollars into the local economy,” he said.

Construction is slated to begin in mid-May, and city leaders are eager to see this long-dormant site transformed into a place of energy, opportunity, and pride. Ramirez says the full project is expected to take about a year and a half to complete.

“We welcome these developers and we definitely think this is a great investment for them and for our whole community,” said Mayor Valenzuela. “It’s about time our community got something like this. We deserve it.”

For more information on the project, visitthe organization’s website.