Fire tears through Tucson Greyhound Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fire crews are still putting out hot spots after a fire burned through Tucson Greyhound Park Friday night.

The Tucson Fire Department said a call about the fire, at 2601 S. 3rd Ave., came in just before 3:00 a.m.

Watch a video of the flames taken by a KGUN 9 viewer:

Tucson Greyhound Park fire

"Heavy fire conditions compromised the building quickly, and crews moved to a defensive operation," TFD said on social media. "Additional resources were called in, and large master streams were deployed to contain the blaze."

According to the department, a team of 30 firefighters and an engine company tackled the blaze, taking about and hour and a half to contain. No one was injured during the response.

Judy Walsh // KGUN 9

The former dog park, which first opened in 1944, closed nearly two years ago.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

