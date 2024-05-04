Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismSouthside News

Actions

Fire tears through Tucson Greyhound Park

Greyhound fire
Judy Walsh // KGUN 9
Greyhound fire
Posted at 10:09 AM, May 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-04 13:11:07-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fire crews are still putting out hot spots after a fire burned through Tucson Greyhound Park Friday night.

The Tucson Fire Department said a call about the fire, at 2601 S. 3rd Ave., came in just before 3:00 a.m.

Watch a video of the flames taken by a KGUN 9 viewer:

Tucson Greyhound Park fire

"Heavy fire conditions compromised the building quickly, and crews moved to a defensive operation," TFD said on social media. "Additional resources were called in, and large master streams were deployed to contain the blaze."

According to the department, a team of 30 firefighters and an engine company tackled the blaze, taking about and hour and a half to contain. No one was injured during the response.

Greyhound fire

The former dog park, which first opened in 1944, closed nearly two years ago.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

SOUTHSIDE RESOURCES

City of Tucson Ward 5 Sunnyside Unified School District Tucson Unified School District Pima County Public Library City of Tucson Parks & Rec

CITY OF SOUTH TUCSON RESOURCES

City of South Tucson Emergency Services Sam Lena-South Tucson Library South Tucson At-A-Glance
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism

1:20 PM, Aug 14, 2023