Fire tears through Tucson Greyhound Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fire crews are still putting out hot spots after a fire burned through Tucson Greyhound Park Friday night.
The Tucson Fire Department said a call about the fire, at 2601 S. 3rd Ave., came in just before 3:00 a.m.
Watch a video of the flames taken by a KGUN 9 viewer:
"Heavy fire conditions compromised the building quickly, and crews moved to a defensive operation," TFD said on social media. "Additional resources were called in, and large master streams were deployed to contain the blaze."
According to the department, a team of 30 firefighters and an engine company tackled the blaze, taking about and hour and a half to contain. No one was injured during the response.
The former dog park, which first opened in 1944, closed nearly two years ago.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.