'Hard to sleep at night': Neighbors worry, even after deadly house party shooting arrests

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — KGUN 9 sat down with neighbors living next door to and across the street from the Midtown home that became a crime scene after a deadly house party shooting in late April.

That shooting killed 20-year-old University of Arizona student Erin Jones. The party was organized by UA football players—who were living at the house at the time—and attracted both UA students and unrelated community members.

Neighbors are still very much shaken from the shooting, more than seven weeks later, even after TPD announced it arrested four suspects they identify as shooters.

The neighbors asked not to share their names or faces, as they still fear for their safety.

“It’s just something I can’t shake,” the next door neighbor said of the tragedy. “It’s just been hard… Hard to sleep at night. Don’t want to go outside.”

The arrests announced this week only bring them some comfort.

“This is a good start,” said a neighbor living across the street. “It was a sigh of relief.”

“I didn’t think it was ever gonna happen, that they were gonna find them,” the next door neighbor said. “I really didn’t, so I was shocked.”

But police also say there are still “outstanding parties” related to the deadly shooting… and that the investigation is still ongoing.

Four arrested for Midtown house party shooting

“I’d be happier if the investigation was over,” the neighbor across the street said.

The house that hosted the party now seemingly sits empty; a side door is left open and the mailbox has fallen off its stand.

A ‘red tag’ slapped on the window to signal an unruly gathering, which should stay visible for 180 days, has been partially torn off.

These neighbors say they no longer feel safe. They claim they’ve heard more late night gunshots on the block since the party.

They worry future parties at homes like this could again get out of control and lead to another tragedy.