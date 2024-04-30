Principal of high school attended by slain UA student issues statement

The principal of Corona del Mar Middle & High School in Newport Beach, Calif., issued a statement on the death of University of Arizona student Erin Jones.

Jones, a 2022 graduate of Corona del Mar, was shot and killed while attending a house party in Midtown Tucson early Sunday.

In the statement, principal Jake Haley said he was at a loss for words about the tragic loss of life.

"Erin was a well-known student on the Corona del Mar Campus and the ripple effect of the loss will be felt by many, especially our soccer community where Erin was an active member. We are providing a space of gathering on campus this week for athletes and others who are directly impacted by the loss of Erin."

Jones was a sophomore at the University of Arizona.