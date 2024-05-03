House Party Shooting: UA student saw gunfire from car; Four football players named in search warrant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After KGUN 9’S story Wednesday night, another University of Arizona student is speaking out after running from last weekend’s deadly house party shooting in Midtown.

RELATED



“We left the party because it got a little bit rowdy,” said the student, who asked not to be named. “We ended up waiting for our Uber outside. So we were like in the very front of the house.”

That’s when the shots started, around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning at the house in the 3200 block of 5th Street.

“Everything got really chaotic and panicked,” she recalled.

The student and her four friends ran inside the house, then back outside. As their Uber arrived, they saw 20-year-old Erin Jones had been hit by gunfire. She did not survive.

“Right after we got in our Uber, the car in front of us started shooting,” she told KGUN. “Kind of aimlessly, just like all of the other gunshots seemed to be. Just like every which direction, any way they could shoot… Another car came up after him and they left together, in a hurry.

“If we got in that Uber two seconds later, it would’ve been us [who got hit].”

“Every day it’s waking up to more and more information, but no answers.”

“Why did you feel it was important to contact us and talk with us?”

“I think that anyone that was there should share what they know, because everyone does have different perspectives… What we need most is justice for Erin, her family because I can’t imagine what they’re going through in this time.”

Football players named in search warrant

KGUN obtained a TPD search warrant that lists 11 people, including four UA football players.

The warrant return shows police seized firearms, ammo, and DNA swabs, among other evidence. It does not address what evidence belonged to whom.

TPD search warrant return A search warrant return showing evidence seized in the investigation into the deadly house party shooting that killed a UA student.

The search warrant shows police also found probable cause to search the parking lot in front of 7-Eleven at 5th Street and Alvernon, just a few blocks away from the house.

In regard to the football players named in a search warrant, the university tells KGUN, “We are aware that the Tucson Police Department is leading this investigation.”

TPD has not yet announced any arrests or suspects.