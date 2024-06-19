Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismMidtown & Downtown News

Actions

Tucson police make arrests in midtown party shooting that claimed one life

UA sophomore Erin Jones was killed in April
Erin Jones.jpg
Posted at 5:24 PM, Jun 18, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Four suspects were arrested over the weekend and Tuesday as police continue their investigation into a deadly midtown house party shooting back in April, according to a Tucson Police Department press release.

Estevan Garcia, 18, was arrested near the area of South Midvale Park Road and West Drexel Road, says TPD, where he was taken into custody during a traffic stop Friday, June 14.

Additional information led police to arrest three other suspects, all 17 years old. SWAT personnel and TPD's Community Response Team located them on Saturday, June 15, Sunday, June 16 and Tuesday, June 18 at various locations around Tucson.

According to the press release, police have determined all four suspects were shooters from the vehicle seen in surveillance videos. Police say they believe the suspects drove to the 5th Street location where the shooting occurred, and were shooting at another group of people unrelated to the UA students at the party.

Suspects were charged with 1st Degree Murder and Drive by Shooting.

University of Arizona sophomore Erin Jones was killed in the shooting. Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MIDTOWN & DOWNTOWN TUCSON RESOURCES

Tucson Mayor & Council Tucson Unified School District
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism

1:20 PM, Aug 14, 2023