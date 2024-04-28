TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One dead and three injured after a shooting at a house party off 5th Street.

Just after 1:40 a.m., Tucson Police arrived at the home following multiple reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found four people with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

Three of the victims' injuries were not life-threatening, but the fourth victim, an adult female, died from her injuries.

Details are limited at this time, but according to TPD, there are currently no suspects, and an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.