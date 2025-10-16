IN DEPTH: The future of the Marana prison; town hall scheduled for next week

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The possibility of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Marana has sparked a town hall scheduled for next week.

The Arizona state prison sign outside of the facility in Marana, located near Sanders and Silverbell, is now gone, marking its new ownership under the Utah-based company, Management and Training Cooperation, but what exactly it will be used for remains a question.

Management and Training Cooperation (MTC) previously operated the minimum-security prison with a capacity of 500 before the contract with the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Reentry (ADCRR) ended on December 31, 2023. The company also previously owned the facility from the mid-90s until 2013, before the building’s ownership was transferred to the state.

Early this year, Republican State Senator John Kavanagh proposed Senate Bill 1294, which would have allowed the state to lease the facility to ICE for $1 a year. The bill failed in the House.

This summer, the facility was sold to MTC for $15 million.

In May, a spokesperson with MTC told KGUN 9 that the facility would be used for detention purposes. In October, an MTC spokesperson told KGUN 9 they are still exploring opportunities with several public agencies and don’t have additional information to share.

The Marana Town Manager’s office gave the following statement to KGUN 9:

"We were informed by company officials that they may use the facility as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center, however, the Town of Marana has not been provided any official confirmation. Any decisions regarding the future use of the facility would fall under Management & Training Corp."

Marana Mayor Jon Post said that before purchasing, MTC asked the town if the facility had all the proper zoning requirements to potentially be used as an immigration facility.

“It’s been the town staff's determination that they do have everything that they need to either operate it as a prison as before or turn it into an immigration facility,” Mayor Post said.

According to MTC’s website, their worldwide operations include:

13 Job Corps centers

10 correctional facilities

11 prison and detention medical departments

3 community release centers

14 detention centers

13 treatment programs

2 outpatient behavioral health programs

According to their website, they currently operate five ICE facilities - one in California, one in New Mexico and three in Texas.

“So, naturally, then the concern has been that that is what this is slated to be,” said Pima County Supervisor Jennifer Allen. “A company doesn’t simply buy a building for $15 million without having an end use in mind.”

While his legislation didn’t pass, Sen. Kavanagh, who represents District 3, is still in support of the facility being used as an ICE detention facility.

“While they’re being processed, we don’t want to overcrowd them in office jail cells or local jails – let’s have a nice facility and they can get their due process or they can wait for their flight out there,” Sen. Kavanagh said. “So I think it’s a win-win for everybody, except people who come here illegally.”

Supervisor Allen said they have been hearing public concern about this, which is why a town hall has been organized.

“To bring together people who are concerned and have questions, bring together some of the organizations and leaders who have some experience and expertise around what happens to communities and what happens to people inside detention centers,” she said.

The town hall will take place on Thursday, October 23, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Coyote Trail Elementary School. It will be moderated by Supervisor Allen. Panelists will include representatives from the ACLU of Arizona, Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project and Just Communities Arizona.