State selling Marana prison for $15 million

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The state is selling the former Marana state prison facility for $15 million to the company that previously operated it, according to the Arizona Department of Administration (ADOA).

A deal was signed with Management and Training Corporation on April 30 for the facility, located near Sanders and Silverbell, according to a spokesperson with ADOA. The spokesperson said the deal is expected to close within 30 days. He also says there are no stipulations on how MTC can use the facility.

MTC previously operated the minimum-security prison with a capacity of 500 before the contract with the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Reentry (ADCRR) ended on December 31, 2023.

In a statement from that year, Gov. Katie Hobbs stated that over the last several years, the facility averaged an inmate population of 225.

“Despite the reduced population, ADCRR is required by contract to pay for nearly 475 beds. By ending the contract, the State will save an estimated $5 million in FY24, and nearly $10 million in FY25,” Hobbs said.

In a statement to KGUN 9, a spokesperson for MTC said the facility will be used for detention purposes. However, they went on to say that details regarding its use have not been finalized and it is too early to discuss specific customers or housing arrangements for the facility.

This sale comes after earlier this year, State Senator John Kavanagh proposed SB 1294, which would have allowed the state to lease the prison to the federal government for $1 a year to house people accused of immigration violations. The bill failed in the House this month.

