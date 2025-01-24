State Senator wants to allow ICE to lease currently closed Marana prison

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the Trump administration rolls out its deportation efforts, Republican State Sen. John Kavanagh plans to propose a bill in the coming days that could allow for a Marana prison to be used for processing people.

Kavanagh says his bill will allow the federal government to lease the Marana prison located near Sanders and Silverbell for $1 a year.

He says as part of the lease agreement they would have to maintain it and return the facility in its same condition.

The prison has a capacity for about 500 people.

Kavanagh says it will be a four-year lease, but the state will have the opportunity to cancel with one year’s notice in the event the prison is needed for Arizona prisoners.

“The federal government is going to need all the cooperation it can from state and local governments to cooperate in this deportation operation and they will need space to house people who are being processed for deportation,” Kavanagh said.

Marana Mayor Jon Post says he doesn’t know exactly what the bill will include, but says the facility’s closure in 2023 cost the town some jobs.

“So at the end of the day, if it brings good-paying jobs to Marana, I’m behind it,” Post said.

Kavanagh says if the bill gets vetoed, he would bring it back next year as a ballot referral – which would go to voters.