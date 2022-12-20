Starlight Holiday Cactus Caravan returns to Saguaro National Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Enjoy Saguaro National Park East (SNP) under the stars Friday, Dec. 30 with ranger-led driving tours and guided walks starting at 5 p.m.

The 'Holiday Cactus Caravan' allows visitors to drive their own vehicles through the eastern arm of the park as part of a 90-minute program that will include stops for short group hikes and talks on SNP's natural and cultural history.

"At overlooks along the way, rangers will explain the seasonal significance of dark, star-filled skies over the park’s wilderness, the symbolism of evergreen plants in the winter season, and the importance of park wildlife in celebrating the world of the saguaro cactus," according to park spokespeople.

The Rincon Mountain Visitor Center at 3693 South Old Spanish Trail will remain open during the program for participants to gather before and after their tours.

Advanced reservations for the Holiday Cactus Caravan are required. The 90-minute tours are free (park fee not included) and depart every half hour from the Rincon Mountain Visitor Center.



Friday, Dec. 30 - 5 - 8 p.m.

Reserve your space online or by calling (520) 733-5153

The drive is approximately 8 miles and includes a quarter-mile walk on an accessible trail

All ages welcome

$25 per vehicle park fee required