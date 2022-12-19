TreeCycle begins after Christmas

TUCSON (ARIZ.) (KGUN) — Christmas is less than a week away, and if you purchased a cut tree for your home, you may have already started thinking about when and where to dispose of it post-holiday.

The City of Tucson will once again hold its TreeCycle program, beginning Monday, Dec. 26. You can take your cut tree to one of several sites in Tucson and Oro Valley through Monday, Jan. 16:



Oro Valley, 9451 N. Egleston Dr.

Tank's Speedway Recycling & Landfill Facility, 7301 E. Speedway Blvd.

turn north on Prudence Road open Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Golf Links Sports Park, 2400 S. Craycroft Rd.

Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. 6th Ave.

3rd Avenue north of Irvington Rd.

Los Reales Sustainability Campus, 5300 E. Los Reales Rd.

Entrance is at intersection of Craycroft Road & Los Reales Road, follow signs; Monday-Saturday, 6 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tank's Ina Land Reclamation Facility, 5300 W. Ina Rd.

1/4 mile west of I-10, open Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Purple Heart Park, 9820 E. Rees Loop (near dog park)

Randolph Golf Course, 600 S. Alvernon Way,

Southeast corner of parking lot

Joaquin Murrieta Park, 1400 N. Silverbell Rd.

use East entrance, turn north from Speedway onto El Rio Drive



Before bringing your tree to TreeCycle, remember to clear the tree of all ornaments, hooks, lights, tinsel and, of course, the tree stand. Trees received at TreeCycle will be ground up for compost. No other green waste is accepted at TreeCycle drop-off locations.

The City of Tucson does not collect whole Christmas trees from curbs or alleyways.

Unless otherwise noted, drop-off times are during daylight hours, seven days each week for the duration of the TreeCycle program.

For additional information on the TreeCycle program:



Visit the City of Tucson website

Call the Recycling InfoLine at (520) 791-5000