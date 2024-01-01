Edward "Eddie" Celaya is a Multimedia Journalist here at KGUN9.

Born in Tucson and raised in the Phoenix area, Eddie is a life-long Arizonan and 2019 graduate of the University of Arizona who loves the desert and mountains and hates the cold.

Previously, Eddie worked in print media at the Arizona Daily Star. His career began as an opinions and editorials writer. After getting tired of being called a communist for two years, he transitioned to a role in breaking news before becoming the first newspaper reporter in the state dedicated to covering Arizona's nascent recreational marijuana program. He also hosted a podcast called "Here Weed Go!"

As you might be able to tell, Eddie brings a chill vibe to any newsroom along with a voracious appetite for pizza, Mexican food, donuts and local news.

In his off time, you can find Eddie enjoying a meal at one of Tucson's many acclaimed restaurants, trying some small batch mezcal at one of downtown's hottest cocktail bars or traveling the globe on another adventure.

You can email Eddie at edward.celaya@kgun9.com or reach out to him on social media.