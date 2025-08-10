Salpointe Catholic honors ‘legendary’ women’s soccer coach Kelly Pierce

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hundreds gathered Saturday in the gymnasium at Salpointe Catholic High School to celebrate the life of Kelly Pierce, the school's revered women’s soccer coach who passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 1 at age 44 from cardiac arrest.

Pierce served as both player and coach at Salpointe, and was remembered by family, colleagues, students and former players for her extraordinary leadership and advocacy for women's equality in sports.

Bella Malovich, a two-year captain under Pierce, spoke movingly of her former coach’s personal impact. “I play outside back and I played the winger for Kelly, which I loved because those were her positions and I was kind of able to connect with her that way,” Malovich said.

She also highlighted Pierce’s broader influence. “Kelly spoke and preached equality with every single breath that she took. She was a pivotal advocate for female sports,” she said. Recalling her commanding presence, Malovich added, “Her reputation preceded her. And she was just a force of nature. She was a light you could not miss.”

Salpointe President Jennifer Harris praised Pierce’s work both on and off the field. “I think she was a coach that focused on inspiring the girls. I think she inspired them on the field, but I think she was working with them to build strong young women,” said Harris.

She described Pierce’s legacy as “the way she inspired the girls, her fight for women’s sports and women’s equality and athletics. What a wonderful person she was. What a strong support she was. How selfless she was.”

During her eight years coaching at Salpointe, Pierce led the Lancers to six 4A state championships — in 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2025. As a student-athlete there, she also helped Salpointe win titles in 1998 and 1999.

Pierce’s influence extended beyond high school; she captained FC Tucson Women from 2013 to 2018, then coached the team from 2019 to 2023, guiding them to two WPSL Desert Conference titles.

Beyond the accolades and championships, Pierce is remembered for her devotion to her three sons — Tyler, 22; Brady, 17; and Camden, 14 — and her passion for nurturing every athlete she encountered. Her unexpected passing has left a void in the hearts of many, but her impact endures in the strong young women she inspired.